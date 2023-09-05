Busy summer travel season comes to an end Labor Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -It’s been a busy day at airports nationwide, and Richmond International Airport is no exception.

Travelers are all trying to get back home for work and school as we wrap up the end of summer.

Richmond travelers say holiday trips in the air were smooth this Labor Day, as they say it was a lot better than expected.

However, it is road travel that has police concerned this weekend. Heading into the weekend, AAA expected it to be busier than 2022, both in the air and on the road.

“This was amazingly better than anything, like any trip I’ve been on in a long time,” traveler Kim Peerman said. “No traffic in the airport and traffic getting here and parking, even coming back from Chicago. We got, I guess we got there just in time.”

As the holiday weekend wraps up, marking the end of summer for most, police emphasize a message they want you to remember all year: buckle up and drive safe.

Midnight marks the end of Virginia State Police’s crash awareness reduction effort, or “Operation CARE.”

VSP said that would mean more increased presence of law enforcement on the road, including more checkpoints for driving under the influence. It’s an effort to make Labor Day road travel as smooth as in the air.

“Wasn’t bad at all. No problem getting there. No problem getting back,” flyer Darrell Davis said.

In Hanover this weekend, police recorded one driver going 138 miles per hour in a 70 zone, according to a tweet from VSP.

Last Labor Day weekend, as a part of Operation CARE 2022 VSP arrested 87 impaired drivers statewide and stopped more than 4000 speeders.

It reported 12 individuals died in traffic crashes then, compared to 10 in 2021. AAA said it had more than 6,000 roadside emergency assistance.

Now hoping to reduce those numbers, police are encouraging travelers to stay safe now and the rest of the year as we end the summer travel season.

Police and AAA also remind drivers the Move Over Law is now in place.

So, if you see a car pulled aside with its lights flashing, move over a lane to keep everyone as safe as possible.

