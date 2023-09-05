Your Money with Carlson Financial
7-year-old displays ultimate act of kindness with backpack drive

By Ashley Hendricks
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12′s Desiree Montilla first brought you the incredible story of Gregory Carey, the second-grade football player who’s shining on and off the field.

This summer, Gregory raised money to buy hundreds of backpacks for his schoolmates at Lawson-Marriott Elementary in King and Queen County. His willingness to help others has gained national attention with features on NBC News Daily and Early Today.

NBC12 was so impressed with the 7-year-old’s initiative, we decided to surprise him with the Acts of Kindness Award.

Watch the big moment below:

This summer, Gregory raised money to buy hundreds of backpacks for his schoolmates at Lawson-Marriott Elementary in King and Queen County.

Donate to Gregory’s Backpack Drive here.

