5K walk for Sickle Cell Disease happens Saturday, September 16

Community members are invited to sign up for the Florence Neal Cooper Smith 5K Walk for Sickle Cell Disease
The Florence Neal Cooper Smith 5K Walk aims to raise awareness and funds for research to find a cure for sickle cell disease.(SOURCE)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In an effort to raise awareness and find a cure, several organizations will team up to host a 5K walk for Sickle Cell Disease.

Hosted by Finding A Cure Together 4 Sickle Cell (F.A.C.T.S), Upsilon Omega, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the MCV Foundation, the event will kick off on Saturday, September 16, at Dorey Park from 9 a.m. to noon. Check-in starts at 8:30 a.m

The walk aims to raise funds for research to find a cure for sickle cell disease. All proceeds will be donated to the Florence Neal Cooper Smith Sickle Cell Research Professorship. Florence Neal Cooper Smith is a Richmond native and a strong advocate for sickle cell research.

Founded in 2014, the Professorship was created to support aggressive, cutting-edge research to find a cure; it is also the first of its kind to be named for an African-American woman in the U.S.

Dr. Wally R. Smith, a nationally recognized expert in sickle cell disease, is the inaugural holder of this Professorship. Dr. Smith has led the fight in Virginia to develop new treatment methods and investigate care management.

So far, the Professorship has brought in a total of $300,000, with a goal of raising $1 million to establish an endowed chair and find a cure for sickle cell disease.

To join the fight against Sickle Cell, participants are asked to sign up in advance.

For more information or to learn how to give back, click here.

