Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Watch Live: 12News Today

Here the News to Know for Monday, Sept. 4, 2023
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.

Download NBC12′s Apps

> NBC12 is on streaming devices on your TV, including Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

> NBC12 First Alert Weather app: Apple Store | Google Play

> NBC12 News app: Apple Store | Google Play

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Broad Street shooting leaves one man injured
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
Fire engine crash leaves 1 firefighter dead, another injured while responding to call in Louisa County
Taco Beer Tequila Festival 2023 Comes to Kanawha Plaza in Richmond, VA.
Taco Beer Tequila Festival makes its way to Richmond
Food donation bins outside of Feed More in Richmond.
Changes to SNAP benefits requirements take effect September 1
Record highs are likely in central Virginia on Monday for Labor Day.
Record heat likely in Richmond on Labor Day

Latest News

Police say the shooting happened on High Street in the City of Petersburg.
Police investigate shooting in Petersburg
Petersburg Police say the shooting happened on High Street.
Police investigate shooting in Petersburg
Officials believe the fire was electrical in nature.
Chesterfield packaging plant damaged after fire
Wearing the appropriate life vest for the activity is important.
Labor Day water safety: having the appropriate life vest