Virginia War Memorial to host annual Patriot Day ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In honor of those who died as a result of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, The Virginia War Memorial will host its annual Patriot Day Ceremony.

The event will take place on Monday, September 11, at 11:00 a.m., featuring keynote speaker Karl S. Leonard, Sheriff of Chesterfield County, Va. and U.S. Coast Guard combat veteran.

This year, the ceremony will recognize the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the downing of the jet aircraft in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Because this was the first attack on American soil since the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, the United States Congress has designated September 11 Patriot Day, a National Day of Mourning.

The public is encouraged to attend the ceremony to remember and honor the nearly three thousand men and women who died and the more than 6,000 injured on that day in 2001. Attendees are requested to arrive early to be in place for the 11 a.m. start time.

The Richmond Brass and Percussion Consort will play patriotic music to begin the ceremony. Wreaths will be placed to remember those who lost their lives with the help of the Representatives of the Freedom Flag Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to remembering 9/11.

The event is free and open to the public. Free parking will be available in the Virginia War Memorial surface lot and underground parking deck at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, VA 23220. T

The Virginia War Memorial will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for visitation, and the documentary film, A New Century, A New War, will be shown all day in the Memorial’s Reynolds Theater.

“We welcome Sheriff Karl Leonard as our keynote speaker for this year’s Commonwealth’s Patriot Day Ceremony,” said Virginia War Memorial Director Dr. Clay Mountcastle. “Before beginning a second career in law enforcement and as the Sheriff of one of Virginia’s largest counties, Sheriff Leonard served with distinction as an officer in the U.S. Coast Guard and participated in many anti-terrorist and other military assignments at various stateside locations, including the Pentagon and in combat situations overseas.”

“We must never forget our fellow Americans and fellow Virginians who died on that terrible day two decades ago. And there is no more fitting place in the Commonwealth to honor them than here on the hallowed grounds of the Virginia War Memorial. We invite all Virginians and their families and friends to join us for this solemn event,” added Dr. Mountcastle.

