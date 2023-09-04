Your Money with Carlson Financial
Richmond Whole Foods offering palm technology to pay for groceries

The Broad Street Whole Foods is now offering palm recognition technology to pay for orders.
The Broad Street Whole Foods is now offering palm recognition technology to pay for orders.(Science Museum of Virginia)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Broad Street Whole Foods has become one of soon-to-be 500+ locations with palm recognition services, according to Amazon.

In a July 20 release, Amazon One announced by the end of 2023, all Whole Foods Market U.S. locations will offer a way to pay for your groceries without needing your phone or wallet.

Similar to fingerprint ID on your phone, the devices use your palm signature for identification, payment, loyalty membership and more.

Palm signatures are unique to each person and are created by details like lines and ridges as well as vein patterns under the skin.

