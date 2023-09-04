Your Money with Carlson Financial
Monday Forecast: Record-Breaking heat likely with little to no rain in sight

Dry soil allows temperature to skyrocket at the airport
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:12 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Unseasonably hot but not excessively humid over the next several days with record highs likely today.

Labor Day: Record heat likely! Mostly sunny, hot and a bit humid. Lows near 70°, highs in the mid and upper 90s. The record high is 95° set in 1970.

Tuesday: Near record heat! Sunny and very hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 100 The record high is 100° set in 1954.

Wednesday: Near record heat! Sunny, hot and a bit humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 100. The record high is 102° set in 1954.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. A stray shower or storm is possible in the afternoon. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid to upper 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Mostly sunny. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s.

