Juvenile arrested in shooting death of VSU student

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -A juvenile is behind bars after being charged in the shooting death of a 20-year-old VSU Sophomore from Chester.

Just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, police were called to the 700 block of High Street in Petersburg for reported gunfire.

This area is just a short walk from VSU’s campus.

On scene, police found 20-year-old Adrionna Brooks West shot to death.

Petersburg police have taken a male juvenile suspect into custody but are not releasing his name due to his age. Police say he was arrested immediately after the crime occurred.

He is currently charged with first-degree murder, three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle and using a firearm to commit a felony.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, Virginia State University president Makola Abdullah sent a letter to students, parents, and faculty sharing the devastating news.

It went on to say the school’s crisis team has been mobilized to help students dealing with this loss.

This comes just 10 days after 19-year-old VSU Freshman Matthew Gibbs was also shot and killed off campus.

“These are young people, these lives are taken way too soon,” Petersburg Police Public Information Officer Kemi Okeowo said.

In the meantime, Petersburg Police are urging the public to help stop the violence that often takes young people’s lives.

“We are looking for our community to be more involved in keeping our community members and keeping our neighborhoods safe,” Okeowo said. “Even outside of just this investigation, we are asking our community members to be an active player. Play an active part in increasing safety throughout the entire city.”

