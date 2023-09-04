Juvenile arrested in shooting death of 20-year-old woman

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -A juvenile is behind bars after getting charged in the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman from Chester.

Just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, police were called to the 700 block of High Street in Petersburg for reported gunfire. On scene, police found 20-year-old Adrionna Brooks West shot to death.

Petersburg police have taken a male juvenile suspect into custody. He is currently charged with first-degree murder, three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle and using a firearm to commit a felony.

