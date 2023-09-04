Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Juvenile arrested in shooting death of 20-year-old woman

A juvenile is behind bars after getting charged in the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman...
A juvenile is behind bars after getting charged in the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman from Chester.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -A juvenile is behind bars after getting charged in the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman from Chester.

Just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, police were called to the 700 block of High Street in Petersburg for reported gunfire. On scene, police found 20-year-old Adrionna Brooks West shot to death.

Petersburg police have taken a male juvenile suspect into custody. He is currently charged with first-degree murder, three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle and using a firearm to commit a felony.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Broad Street shooting leaves one man injured
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
Fire engine crash leaves 1 firefighter dead, another injured while responding to call in Louisa County
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Taco Beer Tequila Festival 2023 Comes to Kanawha Plaza in Richmond, VA.
Taco Beer Tequila Festival makes its way to Richmond
Food donation bins outside of Feed More in Richmond.
Changes to SNAP benefits requirements take effect September 1

Latest News

The Broad Street Whole Foods is now offering palm recognition technology to pay for orders.
Richmond Whole Foods offering palm technology to pay for groceries
Suicide is the number two killer for first responders.
Richmond City Hall offering employees mental health days as part of wellness plan
On September 11, 2001, The Virginia War Memorial will host its annual Patriot Day Ceremony.
Virginia War Memorial to host annual Patriot Day ceremony
Deputies are still in the early stages of the investigation.
Death investigation underway after body discovered in Hanover field