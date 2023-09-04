Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Hopewell sees reduction in crime after launching new program

Violent crime is down in Hopewell, according to the city’s police department.
Violent crime is down in Hopewell, according to the city’s police department.(WWBT)
By Emily Yinger
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) -Violent crime is down in Hopewell, according to the city’s police department.

They say that one of the reasons for that decrease is because of a new program that started earlier this summer, which uses a unique approach to help curb violence.

Earlier this summer, the Hopewell Police Department partnered with community partners to launch Project Safe, Alive and Free. The program is used to identify people most likely to be shot or involved in a shooting and work with them one-on-one to get them out of a life of crime.

The department says it’s been showing results.

Coordinators have been working with 15 people over the summer who qualified for the program. Those clients were contacted and agreed to join. They now receive services like life coaching, jobs and even food.

“The main thing we do with them as soon as we start dealing with them is just go over their life goals,” said Maurice Washington, a violence prevention coordinator.

Program coordinator Donyel Burrell says that when he works with clients, he often sees signs of them wanting a better life for themselves. He recalls one client he worked with who desired to change early on in the program when he took him to lunch.

“He was packing up his food, and I said you don’t eat a lot, do you? And he was like, no, I want to take this to my daughter. I told him that same spirit he has to protect her. You have to use that to stay on the streets and stay out of jail,” Burrell said.

Hopewell Police Department says it is seeing results because the program helps reduce retaliation shootings.

According to the police department, each shooting typically leads to four more due to retaliation. Project SAF is starting to turn major results with a decrease in shootings compared to last summer.

“During 2022, from June 1st to now, we had four homicides, so this year we’re sitting at one, which is unfortunate, but it is a reduction,” explained Deputy Chief Donnie Reid.

That statistic doesn’t include the officer-involved shooting that happened last week. As coordinators look ahead to the future of Project SAF and improvements to be made, they say they’re already thinking about expanding out to other parts of the tri-cities.

“We’ve had conversations with other leaders in other localities, and we plan to meet soon so that we can continue those conversations,” said Reid. “Crime has no boundary between city or county, so those relationships will definitely help.”

Another way coordinators are looking to expand this program is by trying to find more job opportunities for clients.

They’re asking employers who may be looking to hire people to reach out if they’re interested in getting involved with the Project SAF program.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Broad Street shooting leaves one man injured
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
Fire engine crash leaves 1 firefighter dead, another injured while responding to call in Louisa County
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Taco Beer Tequila Festival 2023 Comes to Kanawha Plaza in Richmond, VA.
Taco Beer Tequila Festival makes its way to Richmond
Food donation bins outside of Feed More in Richmond.
Changes to SNAP benefits requirements take effect September 1

Latest News

Suicide is the number two killer for first responders.
Richmond City Hall offering employees mental health days as part of wellness plan
Labor Day week sees record-breaking temperatures.
Staying safe in record breaking heat while celebrating Labor Day
‘Junk fees’ cost Americans almost $65 billion each year
‘Junk fees’ cost Americans almost $65 billion each year
‘Junk fees’ cost Americans almost $65 billion each year