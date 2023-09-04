Death investigation underway after body discovered in Hanover field

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A death investigation is underway after a body was discovered just off U.S. 360 in Hanover on Monday.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says they found a vehicle on the side of Mechanicsville Turnpike and River Road.

While on scene, deputies found a body face down in a field about 100 yards away from the car.

Deputies are still in the early stages of the investigation and are working to determine a cause and manner of death.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.