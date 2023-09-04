Your Money with Carlson Financial
Death investigation underway after body discovered in Hanover field

Deputies are still in the early stages of the investigation.
Deputies are still in the early stages of the investigation.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A death investigation is underway after a body was discovered just off U.S. 360 in Hanover on Monday.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says they found a vehicle on the side of Mechanicsville Turnpike and River Road.

While on scene, deputies found a body face down in a field about 100 yards away from the car.

Deputies are still in the early stages of the investigation and are working to determine a cause and manner of death.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

