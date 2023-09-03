Your Money with Carlson Financial
West Broad Street shooting leaves one man injured

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:32 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating a shooting that injured one man.

On Saturdday, September 2, just after 8 p.m., police responded to an area near the 11100 Block of West Broad St.

Upon arrival, officers found one man with injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital for medical assistance. There is no word on the severity of his injuries, and there is no word of any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

