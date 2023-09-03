Sunday Forecast: 90s with sunshine

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hot week ahead! The next chance for storms arrives late in the week.

Sunday: Sunny, hot and a bit humid. Highs in the low 90s.

Labor Day: Record heat possible! Mostly sunny, hot and a bit humid. Lows near 70°, highs in the mid and upper 90s. The current record high is 95° set in 1970.

Tuesday: Sunny and very hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid and upper 90s. The record high is 100° set in 1954.

Wednesday: Sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid and upper 90s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. A stray shower or storm is possible in the afternoon. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Mostly sunny. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.

