Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Multiple people injured during dock collapse in Atlantic Beach

Multiple people injured during dock collapse in Atlantic Beach
By Natalie Parsons, Deric Rush and Clayton Bauman
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - A dock collapse at a charter fishing business has injured several people.

According to Atlantic Beach Fire Marshal Casey Arthur, it happened just before 6:30 a.m.

The Atlantic Beach Fire Chief, Michael Simpson, said it was on the 12-foot portion of the dock at Captain Stacy Fishing Center at 505 AB Causeway.

“Based on what my staff found and what the staff from the fishing charter told me, there were about 9 or 10 people that actually went into the water. All of those were quickly retrieved out of the water by Captain Stacy’s staff, police department staff, and maybe fire department staff,” Chief Simpson said.

Simpson said a group was loading onto a charter fishing boat when the collapse happened.

“The dock had collapsed into the water, it only fell maybe about four or five feet and it was about four feet of water,” Chief Simpson said.

Passengers involved in the incident, who did show signs of scrapes and bruising, said it was a very scary experience.

An employee next door at Tow Boat U.S. said they did hear screaming and commotion as the dock dropped and people were tossed into the water.

Four were hurt and taken to Carteret Health Care in serious but non-life-threatening condition, according to officials.

The others refused treatment, officials said. Morehead City Fire Department, Pine Knoll Shores Fire Department, and Beaufort Fire Department were also on the scene to help remove people from the water.

Simpson said that the dock has been marked off and secured from public access and that building inspectors have been contacted.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Broad Street shooting leaves one man injured
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
Fire engine crash leaves 1 firefighter dead, another injured while responding to call in Louisa County
Taco Beer Tequila Festival 2023 Comes to Kanawha Plaza in Richmond, VA.
Taco Beer Tequila Festival makes its way to Richmond
Food donation bins outside of Feed More in Richmond.
Changes to SNAP benefits requirements take effect September 1
Record highs are likely in central Virginia on Monday for Labor Day.
Record heat likely in Richmond on Labor Day

Latest News

Deputies say the crash happened shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
Motorcyclist dies in Hanover two-vehicle crash
Watch NBC12 News live every morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
Watch Live: 12News Today
Police say the shooting happened on High Street in the City of Petersburg.
Police investigate shooting in Petersburg
Petersburg Police say the shooting happened on High Street.
Police investigate shooting in Petersburg
Officials believe the fire was electrical in nature.
Chesterfield packaging plant damaged after fire