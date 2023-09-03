Your Money with Carlson Financial
Man, 25, dies in shooting at party that injured 6 others, family says

Investigators believe the shooting was a targeted attack that came from a vehicle. (WHDH, FAMILY PHOTO, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOWELL, Mass. (AP) - One person was killed and six others injured in a shooting in Massachusetts, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said Saturday.

No one has been arrested in the shooting that occurred early Saturday in Lynn.

Tucker described an active investigation and only would say the shooting was a targeted attack that came from a vehicle. Neighbors told Boston 25 News that a party was happening at the time of the shooting and that they heard about 10 shots, loud screams and the sounds of screaming tires.

The family of the person killed identified him as 25-year-old Abraham Diaz. They say he and the...
The family of the person killed identified him as 25-year-old Abraham Diaz. They say he and the rest of the group were throwing a house party for a friend about to leave for college.(Source: Family photo, WHDH via CNN)

“This is a terrible act of violence that has torn at the fabric of this neighborhood and this city,” Tucker told reporters. “So many people have been impacted by this.”

WHDH reports the family of the person killed identified him as 25-year-old Abraham Diaz. They say he and the rest of the group were throwing a house party for a friend about to leave for college.

“My brother was a good kid,” said the victim’s older brother, Brian Diaz. “I just can’t believe this happened. I’m still trying to process it.”

Lynn Police Chief Christopher Reddy said investigators were working “tirelessly” to identify those behind the shooting.

“We are committed to holding those accountable responsible for this senseless act of violence,” he said. “No family should have to suffer the loss of a loved one under circumstances like this ... Gun violence like this needs to stop.”

Two of the six injured were hospitalized in serious condition.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

