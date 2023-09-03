Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Labor Day water safety: having the appropriate life vest

Wearing the appropriate life vest for the activity is important.
Wearing the appropriate life vest for the activity is important.(wwbt)
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - During the Labor Day holiday weekend, many people spend it on the water and activities on water, like paddle boarding, kayaking, tubing etc., can turn dangerous, fast. A boating safety coordinator with the Virginia Department of Wildlife and Resources said every person should be wearing a life vest while participating in activities like that. There is a variety of life vests available, so you need to make sure you get the right one for what you’re doing, and they should be Coast Guard approved.

“You want to make sure that’s going to float no matter what, so maybe if you lose consciousness or break an arm and can’t tread water, it’s going to keep you afloat,” that boating safety coordinator, Mitch Furr.

Once you know what type of life vest is needed - you’ve got to get the right size. If it’s too small, it may not keep you above water and if it’s too big - it could slip off and get in the way of your ability to swim... creating a greater risk for drowning.

For children, don’t use the same floaties used for the pool, the type that goes around the front of a child and around their arms.

“They’re great for pool use but are not intended for use on a boat, almost never are they Coast Guard approved,” Furr said.

Furr told NBC12 that it’s common for water safety accidents to happen on holiday weekends, he said a lot of the time it’s with people paddle boarding.

“Usually on weekends like this we generally, unfortunately, we see a lot of accidents on stand-up paddle boards that fall in, they can’t swim and get separated from their standup paddleboard and unfortunately fall victim to drowning,” Furr said.

Furr said to make you’re also drinking Gatorade or Pedialyte in addition to water - so you get those electrolytes because Furr said it is possible to become too hydrated - which could lead to a medical emergency.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Food donation bins outside of Feed More in Richmond.
Changes to SNAP benefits requirements take effect September 1
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Police believe there may be other victims.
Chesterfield man accused of sexually assaulting woman after meeting her online
West Broad Street shooting leaves one man injured
Taco Beer Tequila Festival 2023 Comes to Kanawha Plaza in Richmond, VA.
Taco Beer Tequila Festival makes its way to Richmond

Latest News

James River Week features several exciting ways to enjoy the James through river-based...
James River week kicks off Saturday, September 9
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
Fire engine crash leaves 1 firefighter dead, another injured while responding to call in Louisa County
West Broad Street shooting leaves one man injured
From noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, residents and officers stopped by to grab some lunch, talked and...
Connecting local police with the community amid national tension