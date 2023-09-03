James River week kicks off Saturday, September 9

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s time to prepare for a week of fun events and river adventures to celebrate one of Virginia’s most impressive assets, the James River. James River Week features several exciting ways to enjoy the James through river-based activities, events, education, and more.

James River Week is brought to the community by six organizations, including the James River Advisory Council (JRAC), James River Association (JRA), Maymont, Friends of James River Park, Chesterfield County Parks & Recreation, Chesterfield County Public Library, and Central Virginia Waste Management Authority.

Events will begin on Saturday, September 9, with the 24th annual JRAC James River Regional Cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon. This cleanup will span more than 75 miles of the James River watershed, and everyone is encouraged to register, including boaters, paddlers, and pedestrians.

After the cleanup, festivities will continue on September 9 with a River Trail Hike at Powhatan State Park, a James River Week Kick-off at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery West Creek, and several events at Maymont, including a James River Urban Wildlife presentation with famous local photographer, Bill Draper.

James River Week is packed with kid-friendly fun and interactive education focused on the James River and all the many critters that depend on it. On Monday, September 11, children are invited to attend Toddler Time at Maymont or Story Time at several Chesterfield County Public Libraries, which will take place throughout the week.

“Maymont is proud to be a collaborator for James River Week,” said Krista Weatherford, Director of Programming and Community Engagement for Maymont. “This year, Maymont will not only be offering programming, but will also be the location for community partners to provide their programming. We have a great lineup of programs and activities including art, photography, dance, films, hikes, and more! Something for everyone.”

Hiking and volunteer opportunities will also be a big focus of James River Week 2023. Several events will be held throughout the week, including a hike with Blue Sky Fund on September 12, Maymont’s Introduction to Rain Gardens on September 14, and a litter cleanup at the Virginia Living Museum in Newport News on September 16.

Several volunteer opportunities will be available throughout the week with Friends of James River Park or JRA’s Invasive Species Removal, held at Chapel Island on September 15.

No James River Week is complete without river-focused food, so the James River Association will partner with restaurants across the watershed for their third annual Seafood for the James promotion. During this week, participating restaurants will donate 10% of select seafood and fish dishes to JRA during James River Week to protect and conserve the James River.

“We are very excited to be partnering with restaurants from Lynchburg to Williamsburg for the third installment of Seafood for the James,” said Erin Hillert, Director of Marketing and Communications for JRA. “10% of a special seafood or fish dish during James River Week will go toward protecting the river in honor of the 10,000 miles of the James River watershed.”

James River Week will have many opportunities to celebrate our beautiful James River. To cap off the week, community members are invited to a screening of a Sturgeon Story: Searching for Giant Leaping Dinosaur Fish on September 15 and “AGUAS,” performed by the Latin Ballet on September 16. Both events will be held at Maymont.

For more information about James River Week or upcoming events, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.