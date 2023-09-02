Taco Beer Tequila Festival makes its way to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A taco takeover is headed to Richmond.

For the first time, the ultimate fiesta Taco Beer Tequila Festival will debut in Kanawha Plaza on Saturday, September 16, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The appetizing affair will feature a sensational fusion of taco flavors, craft beverages, and lively entertainment for all to enjoy. Mouthwatering tacos will be prepared by some of Richmond’s most popular food trucks, and craft beers will be available from local and regional breweries. Tequila enthusiasts will not be disappointed; the event also features premium tequila tastings and margaritas.

Families and friends can dance the day away with live music and interactive games from Los Malcriados and DJ Tony Fernandez. A dedicated family zone will be available to ensure that children can have their share of fun with kid-friendly activities, making it a perfect day out for the whole family.

