Students and youth to receive free admission to Virginia Museum of History & Culture on Labor Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re looking for a great way to spend your Labor Day holiday, look no further. The Virginia Museum of History and Culture is celebrating workers’ contributions to America with a special offer.

On Monday, September 4, students and youth ages 17 and under will be granted free access to museum galleries and the newest starry exhibition, Apollo: When We Went to the Moon, which is on view through December 31, 2023.

The museum has partnered with the NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton to offer guests a chance to go on a galactic journey through the history of U.S. space exploration.

The exhibition offers an interactive experience featuring artifacts, stories and a special section that explores Virginia’s role and contributions to the U.S. space program.

Visitors will have the chance to touch a piece of the moon, go to the Apollo 11 launch pad as part of an immersive audiovisual experience, leave their “footprints” behind as they walk across a virtual lunar surface, and climb aboard a full-scale Apollo 17 lunar rover model to experience how astronauts got around on the moon.

To receive free admission on Labor Day, guests can check in at the guest services desk when they arrive. Students must present a valid student ID to receive this offer.

