Saturday Forecast: Warm and sunny

Returning to the 90s Sunday through next week
NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast
NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Near record-breaking heat on Labor Day. We should stay dry for at least the next 7 days.

Saturday: Typical for September forecast. Sunny and pleasant with low humidity. Highs in the mid-80s.

Sunday: Sunny, hotter but not too humid. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 90s.

Labor Day: Mostly sunny, very hot and humid. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs in the mid-90s. Record heat possible. The current record high is 95° set in 1970.

Tuesday: Sunny and very hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid to upper 90s. The record high is 100° set in 1954.

Wednesday: Sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s.

Thursday: Sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

