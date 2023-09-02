Saturday Forecast: Warm and sunny
Returning to the 90s Sunday through next week
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Near record-breaking heat on Labor Day. We should stay dry for at least the next 7 days.
Saturday: Typical for September forecast. Sunny and pleasant with low humidity. Highs in the mid-80s.
Sunday: Sunny, hotter but not too humid. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 90s.
Labor Day: Mostly sunny, very hot and humid. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs in the mid-90s. Record heat possible. The current record high is 95° set in 1970.
Tuesday: Sunny and very hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid to upper 90s. The record high is 100° set in 1954.
Wednesday: Sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Thursday: Sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
