Record heat likely in Richmond on Labor Day

Our forecast high is 97 degrees on Monday, which would break the record of 95° set back in 1970
Record highs likely on Labor Day
By Nick Russo
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A heat wave is expected to close out the last unofficial weekend of summer, with record heat likely in Richmond on Labor Day.

Temperatures will begin to heat up on Sunday with forecast highs in the mid-90s. Richmond will probably not break a record on Sunday. The forecast high on Sunday is 94°, compared to a record high for September 3 of 99° in RVA set in 1984.

It turns even hotter on Monday, and the record is well within reach on September 4. On Labor Day, our forecast high is 97°, which would break the record of 95° set back in 1970.

Record highs are likely in central Virginia on Monday for Labor Day.
Record highs are likely in central Virginia on Monday for Labor Day.(WWBT)

Temperatures are expected to get even hotter on Tuesday as we go back to work and school. The forecast high Tuesday is 98°, but that would come up a couple degrees shy of the record of 100° for September 5, set back in 1954.

Humidity won’t be as bad as it was earlier this summer, but it will get more humid on Monday and Tuesday. The humidity on top of the heat will make it feel like it is near 100° for a heat index (feels-like temperature). It is expected to stay unseasonably hot on Wednesday with a forecast high of 98° yet again. Thursday we will also see high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 90s with a forecast high of 97°.

Be sure to drink plenty of water as you enjoy Labor Day, and seek out air conditioning if you find yourself getting too hot early this week.

For updates on this early September heat wave, download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

