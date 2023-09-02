Goochland Drive-In Theater showing Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour’ movie

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) -Goochland Drive-In Theater is hosting multiple showings of Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ movie in October.

On Aug. 31, Swift announced the Eras Tour concert film hits theaters on Oct. 13.

The Oct. 13 and 14 showings are already sold out.

Tickets are $19.89 per person. Tickets for kids ages 4 to 10 are $13.13 each.

