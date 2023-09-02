Your Money with Carlson Financial
Goochland Drive-In Theater showing Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour’ movie

The opening showings are currently sold out.
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los...
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) -Goochland Drive-In Theater is hosting multiple showings of Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ movie in October.

On Aug. 31, Swift announced the Eras Tour concert film hits theaters on Oct. 13.

The Oct. 13 and 14 showings are already sold out.

Tickets are $19.89 per person. Tickets for kids ages 4 to 10 are $13.13 each.

For more information, visit the Goochland Drive-In’s website.

