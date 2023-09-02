Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Expert speaks on sexual assaults are largely underreported

Sexual offenses are underreported, according to the Virginia Domestic and Sexual Violence Annual Report.
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Sexual offenses are underreported, according to the Virginia Domestic and Sexual Violence Annual Report.

The latest data shows 5,136 adults and 1,741 children were reported victims of sexual assaults in 2021. It also says that sex offenses are mainly unreported.

The most recent case of a reported sexual assault comes out of Chesterfield, where 27-year-old Matthew Kirkland was charged with raping and assaulting a female, and police believe this isn’t the first time he’s attacked a woman.

“There’s a lot of shame and fear that you won’t be believed. It’s just very scary, right, coming forward and saying, ‘Hey, this happened to me,’ and it’s still in our community and in our society, a little taboo,” said Lili Quintana, the Chief Operating Officer for The James House.

The James House is a non-profit organization that helps sexual and domestic assault victims.

The report also shows that adults receiving sexual violence advocacy services decreased by 4%, while the percentage of children receiving sexual violence services increased by about 6% from 2020 to 2021.

Quintana says culture and society are part of why not all sexual assaults are reported.

“It’s just very scary, right, coming forward and saying, ‘Hey, this happened to me,’ and it’s still, in our community and in our society, a little taboo,” Quintana said.

Once people know what happened, it could open the door to interrogating and invasive questions.

“Why didn’t you say no? Why did you go there? What were you wearing?; Then they fall into the cycle of being blamed and what we call victim blaming,” she explained.

She said victims speaking out about their assault can also open a door to healing. Organizations like the James House, Safe Harbor and the YWCA give people who’ve been assaulted the protection and comfort they deserve while navigating the traumatic time.

Quintana said the most important fact that survivors need to know is they are not to blame.

“And it’s not your fault, it’s not your fault,” she said.

If you, or someone you know, is the victim of a sexual assault, contact professionals for help.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men and one woman were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
3 people injured in shooting near supermarket in Richmond
The Hopewell Police Department says there was an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday, Aug....
74-year-old man dies in officer-involved shooting
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Man hospitalized after being attacked with machete in Chesterfield
The southbound lanes of Ironbridge leading to Chesterfield County are closed due to a crash.
Serious crash closes portion of Ironbridge Road
Police believe there may be other victims.
Chesterfield man accused of sexually assaulting woman after meeting her online

Latest News

Sexual offenses are largely underreported, according to the Virginia Domestic and Sexual...
Expert speaks on sexual assaults are largely underreported
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los...
Goochland Drive-In Theater showing Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour’ movie
Two people on opposite ends of the political spectrum are coming together to talk through their...
Podcasters look to educate ahead of elections through ‘Faithful Politics’
Timothy Olden was named a "Highway Angel" for helping crash victims.
Chesterfield truck driver named ‘highway angel’ after helping crash victims