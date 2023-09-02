Expert speaks on sexual assaults are largely underreported

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Sexual offenses are underreported, according to the Virginia Domestic and Sexual Violence Annual Report.

The latest data shows 5,136 adults and 1,741 children were reported victims of sexual assaults in 2021. It also says that sex offenses are mainly unreported.

The most recent case of a reported sexual assault comes out of Chesterfield, where 27-year-old Matthew Kirkland was charged with raping and assaulting a female, and police believe this isn’t the first time he’s attacked a woman.

“There’s a lot of shame and fear that you won’t be believed. It’s just very scary, right, coming forward and saying, ‘Hey, this happened to me,’ and it’s still in our community and in our society, a little taboo,” said Lili Quintana, the Chief Operating Officer for The James House.

The James House is a non-profit organization that helps sexual and domestic assault victims.

The report also shows that adults receiving sexual violence advocacy services decreased by 4%, while the percentage of children receiving sexual violence services increased by about 6% from 2020 to 2021.

Quintana says culture and society are part of why not all sexual assaults are reported.

Once people know what happened, it could open the door to interrogating and invasive questions.

“Why didn’t you say no? Why did you go there? What were you wearing?; Then they fall into the cycle of being blamed and what we call victim blaming,” she explained.

She said victims speaking out about their assault can also open a door to healing. Organizations like the James House, Safe Harbor and the YWCA give people who’ve been assaulted the protection and comfort they deserve while navigating the traumatic time.

Quintana said the most important fact that survivors need to know is they are not to blame.

“And it’s not your fault, it’s not your fault,” she said.

If you, or someone you know, is the victim of a sexual assault, contact professionals for help.

