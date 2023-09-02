Connecting local police with the community amid national tension

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A local black business hosted an event that brought officer and community together, in hopes of ending the stigma of law enforcement. Ashton Robertson, his wife, and others created a safe space for conversation outside of his business, Transcend Auto, Saturday afternoon.

“We’re living in United States of America but we’re not really being united as the name says so we just want to step out of the scenes and really unify like never before,” said Whitfield, a pastor who helped make this event happen.

About a dozen, if not more, local officers were able to stop by while on shift.

“All police are not bad police,” Whitfield explained. “They come out, they put their life on the line daily... they don’t know if they’re going to make it back home or not, to serve and protect us,” Robertson continued.

From 12pm-2pm residents and officers stopped by to grab some lunch, talked and laughed with each other. Robertson wanted to make sure local officers felt needed and appreciated, especially with the continuous tension between people of color and police that’s being displayed throughout America.

“As a child I used to look at cops like they’re invincible but when you grow up you realize they get hurt, like we do,” he reflected.

They weren’t able to speak with NBC12 on camera without prior permission, per protocol, but a few did tell us that it was refreshing for them to be outwardly appreciated by community members.

“But I explained what we were doing, and it seemed like the officer got a little emotional, got a little silent and choked up and was like, ‘man, I really appreciate you doing this,” Robertson.

That reminded him that officers are human, too.

“It’s not about throwing somebody in jail, that does not curb that behavior, we need the officers, that’s the law, where children respect them to say ‘don’t do that or this could happen,” Robertson said.

That realization made it easier to connect with law enforcement for Robertson, so he wanted to give others the chance to talk with police, face to face, without any consequences.

