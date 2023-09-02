Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Connecting local police with the community amid national tension

Connecting local police with the community amid national tension
Connecting local police with the community amid national tension(wwbt)
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A local black business hosted an event that brought officer and community together, in hopes of ending the stigma of law enforcement. Ashton Robertson, his wife, and others created a safe space for conversation outside of his business, Transcend Auto, Saturday afternoon.

“We’re living in United States of America but we’re not really being united as the name says so we just want to step out of the scenes and really unify like never before,” said Whitfield, a pastor who helped make this event happen.

About a dozen, if not more, local officers were able to stop by while on shift.

“All police are not bad police,” Whitfield explained. “They come out, they put their life on the line daily... they don’t know if they’re going to make it back home or not, to serve and protect us,” Robertson continued.

From 12pm-2pm residents and officers stopped by to grab some lunch, talked and laughed with each other. Robertson wanted to make sure local officers felt needed and appreciated, especially with the continuous tension between people of color and police that’s being displayed throughout America.

“As a child I used to look at cops like they’re invincible but when you grow up you realize they get hurt, like we do,” he reflected.

They weren’t able to speak with NBC12 on camera without prior permission, per protocol, but a few did tell us that it was refreshing for them to be outwardly appreciated by community members.

“But I explained what we were doing, and it seemed like the officer got a little emotional, got a little silent and choked up and was like, ‘man, I really appreciate you doing this,” Robertson.

That reminded him that officers are human, too.

“It’s not about throwing somebody in jail, that does not curb that behavior, we need the officers, that’s the law, where children respect them to say ‘don’t do that or this could happen,” Robertson said.

That realization made it easier to connect with law enforcement for Robertson, so he wanted to give others the chance to talk with police, face to face, without any consequences.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police believe there may be other victims.
Chesterfield man accused of sexually assaulting woman after meeting her online
Food donation bins outside of Feed More in Richmond.
Changes to SNAP benefits requirements take effect September 1
A man charged in the 2021 murder of a Richmond 18-year-old was sentenced to 53 years in prison...
Man sentenced to 50 years for murder of Richmond 18-year-old
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Starting Sept. 1, tolls will increase from 70 cents to 90 cents for E-ZPass customers at the...
Toll prices increase in area for the first time since 2008

Latest News

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los...
Goochland Drive-In Theater showing Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour’ movie
The Queen of Clean gives tips on how to clean your bath mats.
Queen of Clean: How to clean bath mats
The event will be held at Brunswick High School.
The Brunswick 15 Day of Honor happening Sept. 9
There are several events happening around RVA this month!
Here's some events happening around RVA in September