Watch Live: 12News Today

Here the News to Know for Friday, Sept. 1, 2023
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- Tolls in Richmond are going up starting today. If you take the Downtown Expressway or Powhite Parkway, you will be paying 90 cents if you use an EZ Pass or $1.00 if you’re using cash.
- Starting today, VDOT is lifting most lane closures and suspending highway work zones to make Labor Day travel a bit easier.
- Richmond’s proposed casino now has a new name - and new design after the city voted no on the original proposal nearly two years ago.
- Richmond School leaders are making some big changes for after-school events.
- Today’s forecast is sunny and pleasant. Full forecast >
