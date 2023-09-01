UVA to host memorial ceremony and dedication in memory of fallen players

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia will be hosting a tree planting ceremony and plaque dedication in memory of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry next week.

The event is set for 3 p.m. Friday, September 8, on Culbreth Road, between Ruffin Hall and the Drama Education Building. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to turn a spade of soil to help plant the tree.

The ceremony and dedication will be livestreamed at www.virginia.edu/live.

The ceremony will coincide with the first home football game of the season, when the Cavaliers play a noon game against the Dukes Saturday, Sept. 9.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.