Tolls increase takes effect on Richmond expressways

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Doing just about anything these days costs you more these days, and it’s a reality Richmond drivers now face on the roads.

Toll rates are now increased around the city and some drivers are not too thrilled about it.

“It’s really unfortunate. I mean with cost of living going up, and a lot of people are starting back to work or going to the office. I know for me personally I have to go back and forth to let the dog out, so I mean three or four dollars a day, not good,” said Jalen Randolph.

Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority hiked up toll rates for the first time since 2008.

Roads taking the big hits are Downtown Expressway, Powhite Parkway, and Forest Hill. You will now have to pay 90 cents using and EZPass or $1 with cash. That’s up from 70 cents.

If you are taking the Boulevard Bridge, 2nd and 11th streets, or Douglasdale, those tolls are increasing to 45 cents using EZPass or 50 cents cash. That’s up from 35 cents.

Drivers will now need to use quarters because those machines are too old to take dimes and nickels, according to RMTA.

“I guess that is a problem. I will say when I was using coins, I would use whatever I had in my ashtray. That’s what most people do. You’re not always going to have quarters. That sucks,” said Richmond driver Julian Jones.

RMTA says these rate hikes are to help with projects.

Over the next 6 years, it will cost more than $96 million to maintain and operate the RMTA expressway system.

“RMTA receives no federal or state funds,” RMTA said in a statement. “Revenues are collected solely from user fees in the form of tolls – those who use the road pay for its upkeep”

They plan to use the money for materials like asphalt, concrete, steel and, yes, to update the toll collection machines.

Some drivers say they understand it had to be done, but now they have to make some different travel decisions, like taking roads that don’t have a toll in order to avoid being impacted by the change.

