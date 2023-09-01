Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

‘This is just one of those blessings’: Dog missing for 6 years gets reunited with his family

A missing dog named Whiskey has been reunited with his family after disappearing for six years. (Source: WGGB)
By Abbey Carnivale, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario, Ryan Trowbridge and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/Gray News) - There was a happy reunion in Massachusetts this week for a family and their missing Yorkshire terrier named Whiskey.

According to the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center, a microchip helped reunite Whiskey with his family after he went missing six years ago.

Whiskey’s owner, who didn’t want to be identified, said the day he went missing always haunted her, but she never lost hope for his return.

And earlier this week, she got the phone call she always dreamed of from the animal center.

“It’s always a great feeling to be able to call somebody and say, ‘Your pet is here, and your pet is safe,’” said Lori Swanson, executive director at the center.

The reunion is a result of a daily process for Swanson and the team. They frequently scan lost and found animals for microchips.

“That’s always the first thing we do. We scan for that microchip and when we hear that little beep, it’s always such a relief to know that there’s a possibility that we can hook that animal up with its owner,” Swanson said.

According to Swanson, pet owners should also keep updated and accurate information on their animal’s microchip.

“This family did exactly what they should have done,” she said.

Keeping up-to-date records is what led to their happy reunion.

“This is just one of those blessings that you just have to keep counting,” Swanson said.

The Springfield Police Department said officers were able to bring Whiskey to the animal center after finding him in an abandoned apartment earlier in the week.

Copyright 2023 WGGB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men and one woman were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
3 people injured in shooting near supermarket in Richmond
The Hopewell Police Department says there was an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday, Aug....
74-year-old man dies in officer-involved shooting
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Man hospitalized after being attacked with machete in Chesterfield
The southbound lanes of Ironbridge leading to Chesterfield County are closed due to a crash.
Serious crash closes portion of Ironbridge Road
Neisseria meningitidis - the cause of Meningococcal disease, an inflammation of the membranes...
Va. Department of Health announces outbreak of meningococcal disease

Latest News

Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority hiked up toll rates for the first time since 2008.
Tolls increase takes effect on Richmond expressways
Police believe there may be other victims.
Chesterfield man accused of sexually assaulting woman after meeting her online
Food donation bins outside of Feed More in Richmond.
Changes to SNAP benefits requirements take effect September 1
Rudy Giuliani is seen in this booking photo.
Rudy Giuliani pleads not guilty to charges in Georgia election case