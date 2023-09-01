Podcasters look to educate ahead of elections through Faithful Politics

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two people on opposite ends of the political spectrum are coming together to talk through their differences and find common ground on their religion.

The pair is putting on a podcast so you can listen and be part of the conversation as we near the November election.

“He asked me, hey I know you’re really conservative and I’m really liberal. We’re both Christians, you want to do a podcast? And I just said yes,” said Josh Burtram, Faithful Politics Podcaster.

Josh Burtram and Will Wright have formed a bond over faith and politics. It’s even in the name of their podcast dubbed “Faithful Politics,” where they dive into tough issues like abortion, race and gender.

Burtram is the conservative voice and Wright the liberal one.

“What we aim to do is educate without necessarily trying to convince people otherwise and then also model the behavior that we want to see in the world,” said Will Wright, Faithful Politics Podcaster.

The pair have been at it for three years now with thousands of podcast downloads each week.

They record in their respective homes, even piping guests into the show to broaden the discussion. NBC12 caught up with them at Wright’s home in Chester.

“We’re not necessarily trying to find people that we can be combative with. We’re just trying to put people on the show that we think our audience would enjoy seeing us have a dialogue with them,” said Wright.

Both men say with elections approaching this fall, and another major one next year, now is the time to talk and learn about faith and politics. Then go vote.

“They’re such powerful forces and we need to bring them together so that we can learn and have these conversations instead of staying in our little cloisters and silos,” said Burtram.

Their podcasts drop on Tuesdays and Saturdays at midnight. You can check it out here.

