Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

NCDOT: Ocracoke Express ferry to extend midweek schedule through September

Due to popular demand, the N.C. Department of Transportation says that the Ocracoke Express...
Due to popular demand, the N.C. Department of Transportation says that the Ocracoke Express passenger ferry will continue running on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays through September.(North Carolina Department of Transportation)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WITN) - A popular summer passenger ferry route between Ocracoke and Cape Hatteras has been extended through September.

Due to popular demand, the N.C. Department of Transportation says that the Ocracoke Express passenger ferry will continue running on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays through September.

The department said that the service was previously slated to end for the season on Labor Day.

According to NCDOT, the Ocracoke Express will continue to operate its current schedule from September 5-28 on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, which are the busiest days for ridership. The schedule each day is:

  • From Hatteras: 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
  • From Ocracoke: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

NCDOT said that The Ocracoke Express is now in its fifth season. The department says the ferry route whisks people on a 70-minute trip between Hatteras and Silver Lake Harbor in Ocracoke Village, where a free tram operated by Hyde County is available to carry them around the village to shops, restaurants, accommodations, and attractions.

According to NCDOT, the passenger-only ferry allows visitors to make reservations and avoid the lines typically found on vehicle ferry routes, giving people more time to enjoy Ocracoke.

The department says that more than 75,000 people have ridden the Ocracoke Express over its previous four seasons with surveys about the service having been overwhelmingly positive, with a vast majority of responses labeling the Ocracoke Express service as either ‘excellent’ or ‘good.’

Advance reservations for the Ocracoke Express are available online at www.ncferry.org or on the phone at 1-800-BY-FERRY.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men and one woman were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
3 people injured in shooting near supermarket in Richmond
The Hopewell Police Department says there was an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday, Aug....
74-year-old man dies in officer-involved shooting
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Man hospitalized after being attacked with machete in Chesterfield
The southbound lanes of Ironbridge leading to Chesterfield County are closed due to a crash.
Serious crash closes portion of Ironbridge Road
Neisseria meningitidis - the cause of Meningococcal disease, an inflammation of the membranes...
Va. Department of Health announces outbreak of meningococcal disease

Latest News

The new name of the project unveiled Thursday is Richmond Grand Resort & Casino.
Developers rebrand proposed Richmond casino and make changes to design
Timothy Olden was named a "Highway Angel" for helping crash victims.
Chesterfield truck driver named ‘highway angel’ after helping crash victims
Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority hiked up toll rates for the first time since 2008.
Tolls increase takes effect on Richmond expressways
Police believe there may be other victims.
Chesterfield man accused of sexually assaulting woman after meeting her online