Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Man sentenced to 50 years for murder of Richmond 18-year-old

A man charged in the 2021 murder of a Richmond 18-year-old was sentenced to 53 years in prison...
A man charged in the 2021 murder of a Richmond 18-year-old was sentenced to 53 years in prison Thursday.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man charged in the 2021 murder of a Richmond 18-year-old was sentenced to 53 years in prison Thursday.

Justin Oliver was one of the three men charged in the shooting death of 18-year-old Vishuan Johnson.

Johnson was found dead on the morning of April 7, 2021, in the 500 block of Montvale Avenue.

Oliver was sentenced to 50 years in prison for first-degree murder, and an additional 3 years was added to his sentence for using a firearm to commit a felony.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men and one woman were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
3 people injured in shooting near supermarket in Richmond
Neisseria meningitidis - the cause of Meningococcal disease, an inflammation of the membranes...
Va. Department of Health announces outbreak of meningococcal disease
The Hopewell Police Department says there was an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday, Aug....
74-year-old man dies in officer-involved shooting
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Officials say crews responded to a fire on Delvin Drive at around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Chesterfield home deemed “total loss” after fire

Latest News

Photo of Khaleesi Cuthriell at the candlelight vigil in Sept. (WHSV)
Travis Brown found guilty in the death of Khaleesi Cuthriell
Outside of VCU medical center
VCU Health rolling out new weapons screening process following deadly shooting
Narcan Training
Organizations teach others how to save someone from an overdose
This training comes as part of International Overdose Awareness Day.
Organizations teach others how to save someone from an overdose