Man sentenced to 50 years for murder of Richmond 18-year-old

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man charged in the 2021 murder of a Richmond 18-year-old was sentenced to 53 years in prison Thursday.

Justin Oliver was one of the three men charged in the shooting death of 18-year-old Vishuan Johnson.

Johnson was found dead on the morning of April 7, 2021, in the 500 block of Montvale Avenue.

Oliver was sentenced to 50 years in prison for first-degree murder, and an additional 3 years was added to his sentence for using a firearm to commit a felony.

