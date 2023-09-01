Friday Forecast: Sunny and pleasant

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Getting hotter through the holiday weekend, near record-breaking heat Monday.

Friday: Sunny and cooler than average. Highs around 80°. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Saturday: Sunny and pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid-80s.

Sunday: Sunny, hotter but not too humid. Lows in the low 60s, highs around 90°.

Labor Day: Sunny and hot, a little more humid. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs in the mid-90s. Near record heat. The current record is 95° set in 1970.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and very hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid-90s. The current record high is 100° set in 1954.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or storm is possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

