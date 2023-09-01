Developers rebrand proposed Richmond casino and make changes to design

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A week after a judge ruled in favor of the city of Richmond to hold another casino referendum on this year’s ballot, developers Urban One and Churchhill Downs presented a new design and a new name for the proposed casino in Richmond’s southside.

“This is truly a project by Richmond for Richmond,” Alfred Liggins, with Ubran One, said. “This is the Richmond grand resort and casino.”

The project includes 250 hotel rooms, resort-style amenities, a 55-acre park, a high-end gaming floor, and a 3,000 concert venue.

Liggins said since the last casino was voted down, his team shifted its strategy to get the project approved by voters.

“I know that last go around, we bought every billboard in the entire city, and it was probably annoying,” Liggins said. “The problem is we should have been talking to more people instead of advertising to more people.”

He said the changes to the design, including the name, came from what the community wanted to see.

“We’ve done a lot of surveys about what people want from a project like this in terms of amenities,” Liggins said. " We’ve done a lot of surveys about what people want the funds to be used for.”

He said what is staying the same is the location off I-95 and what he says comes with the project, including 1,300 jobs.

Liggins said Richmonders deserve to have a chance to vote on this updated plan.

”We’re building something where there is nothing now, and it was always the best place to build it, but everything else is completely reskinned, and it’s a new project to vote on,” Liggins said.

During Thursday’s press conference, several speakers, including some who said they voted no back in 2021, but their opinions have since changed.

“We have an opportunity as a city to give more of our residents a shot at the good paying jobs that will allow them to support their families and provide a pathway to the middle class,” one woman told the crowd. “That is why this year I will be voting yes.”

Some who voted no back in 2021 say their opinions have not changed.

“I have heard several people who as soon as they saw they came back and tried to have a second referendum and ignore the first one they said just off of that along that they’re voting no,” Allan-Charles Chipman said.

Chipman said he’s against the casino and feels the rebranding has nothing to do with what Richmonders want to see.

“I think it’s an attempt to make it seem like this is a drastically different deal, and if they put Urban One casino on there, people will remember, didn’t we already vote this down?” Chipman said.

He believes these changes will not make an impact when it comes to what he says was decided almost two years ago.

“I just wanna know if there’s a dedication if we say no a second time that they won’t bring it back a third time,” Chipman said.

Richmond voters will have a chance to decide come Nov. 7, and early voting begins on Sept. 22.

