Chesterfield man accused of sexually assaulting woman after meeting her online

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is facing several charges after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Chesterfield over a month ago.

Police say on July 13, 2023, Matthew K. Kirkland, 27, of Chesterfield, met the victim through an online platform and assaulted her at a location in the county.

On Wednesday, police arrested Kirkland and charged him with rape, two counts of object sexual penetration, abduction, attempted strangulation, aggravated sexual battery and forcible sodomy.

He is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Police believe Kirkland may have additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.