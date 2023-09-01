Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Changes to SNAP benefits requirements take effect September 1

Food donation bins outside of Feed More in Richmond.
Food donation bins outside of Feed More in Richmond.(wwbt)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -If you get SNAP benefits to help with the cost of food, there are some new work requirements, meaning more people will have to have a job to qualify.

“We’re concerned that this may lead to more people being food insecure and not having access to the resources they need,” Executive Director of the Federation of Virginia Food Banks Eddie Oliver said.

To qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP benefits, the law used to require all able-bodied people between the ages of 18 and 49, without kids, to have a job or be in some training or education program.

Starting Sept. 1, that age goes up to 50. Then, on Oct. 1, it goes up to 52. In 2024, it is supposed to go up to 54.

“The vast majority of participants are children, disabled folks, elderly folks. And so it’s really the most vulnerable population that benefits from the program,” Oliver said.

Oliver works with more than 1,000 food banks in the commonwealth. He is trying to increase awareness about food insecurity and help improve food access.

This change in requirements will mainly impact those in the 50-54 age range, but its timing makes things a bit more complicated. Inflation and recent funding hits already have the food pantries in a tough spot.

“We’re hearing from a lot of the pantries we work with, and they’re seeing lines that are 30-40% longer the last several months,” Oliver said. “SNAP saw its biggest cut ever as a program in March when the pandemic assistance levels dropped. And on average, Virginia has lost almost $100 per person in SNAP benefits.”

He calls it a “perfect storm,” with prices up at the grocery store 11-13% year over year. He says he knows that is cutting into more and more people’s paychecks, so even with these changes to the requirements for benefits, he encourages people to apply still or reach out to a local food pantry for help.

“It’s an underutilized program. In general, about 25% of Virginians who are eligible for the program don’t participate. And so, we’re trying to educate the public and those who are eligible to go ahead and apply,” Oliver said.

Oliver says food banks in the area are prepared to help with that application or supply some of that food to help your family get it on the table. He says you can contact Federation of Virginia Food Banks - Federation of Virginia Food Banks and head to the assistance page to find a spot near you.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men and one woman were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
3 people injured in shooting near supermarket in Richmond
The Hopewell Police Department says there was an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday, Aug....
74-year-old man dies in officer-involved shooting
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Man hospitalized after being attacked with machete in Chesterfield
The southbound lanes of Ironbridge leading to Chesterfield County are closed due to a crash.
Serious crash closes portion of Ironbridge Road
Neisseria meningitidis - the cause of Meningococcal disease, an inflammation of the membranes...
Va. Department of Health announces outbreak of meningococcal disease

Latest News

Timothy Olden was named a "Highway Angel" for helping crash victims.
Chesterfield truck driver named ‘highway angel’ after helping crash victims
The new name of the project unveiled Thursday is Richmond Grand Resort & Casino.
Developers rebrand proposed Richmond casino and make changes to design
Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority hiked up toll rates for the first time since 2008.
Tolls increase takes effect on Richmond expressways
Due to popular demand, the N.C. Department of Transportation says that the Ocracoke Express...
NCDOT: Ocracoke Express ferry to extend midweek schedule through September