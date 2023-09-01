Changes to SNAP benefits requirements take effect September 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -If you get SNAP benefits to help with the cost of food, there are some new work requirements, meaning more people will have to have a job to qualify.

“We’re concerned that this may lead to more people being food insecure and not having access to the resources they need,” Executive Director of the Federation of Virginia Food Banks Eddie Oliver said.

To qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP benefits, the law used to require all able-bodied people between the ages of 18 and 49, without kids, to have a job or be in some training or education program.

Starting Sept. 1, that age goes up to 50. Then, on Oct. 1, it goes up to 52. In 2024, it is supposed to go up to 54.

“The vast majority of participants are children, disabled folks, elderly folks. And so it’s really the most vulnerable population that benefits from the program,” Oliver said.

Oliver works with more than 1,000 food banks in the commonwealth. He is trying to increase awareness about food insecurity and help improve food access.

This change in requirements will mainly impact those in the 50-54 age range, but its timing makes things a bit more complicated. Inflation and recent funding hits already have the food pantries in a tough spot.

“We’re hearing from a lot of the pantries we work with, and they’re seeing lines that are 30-40% longer the last several months,” Oliver said. “SNAP saw its biggest cut ever as a program in March when the pandemic assistance levels dropped. And on average, Virginia has lost almost $100 per person in SNAP benefits.”

He calls it a “perfect storm,” with prices up at the grocery store 11-13% year over year. He says he knows that is cutting into more and more people’s paychecks, so even with these changes to the requirements for benefits, he encourages people to apply still or reach out to a local food pantry for help.

“It’s an underutilized program. In general, about 25% of Virginians who are eligible for the program don’t participate. And so, we’re trying to educate the public and those who are eligible to go ahead and apply,” Oliver said.

Oliver says food banks in the area are prepared to help with that application or supply some of that food to help your family get it on the table. He says you can contact Federation of Virginia Food Banks - Federation of Virginia Food Banks and head to the assistance page to find a spot near you.

