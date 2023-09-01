Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Albemarle High School adds sensors to bathrooms to stop students from vaping

Albemarle High School is working to stop students from vaping in the bathroom.
By Destini Harris
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle High School is working to stop students from vaping in the bathroom.

AHS now has single-stall, unisex bathrooms with detectors installed.

“So the detectors actually are more than just bait, they could actually sense a lot of different things,” AHS Principal Darah Bonham said Friday, September 1. “They can even sense words that may be are alarming, or decimal levels in terms of noise. And obviously things that resonate with, like a chemical type of substance that they can detect.”

Before this school year, AHS had multi-stall bathrooms. Now, stalls are single-user, and sinks are outside the bathrooms.

“So we took four different communal restrooms at the school and turned those into 23 different single-user stalls,” Albemarle County Public Schools Director of Building Services Lindsay Snoody said. “And then in those single-user stalls, one of the concerns was vaping. So we have in each stall a vaping sensor that alerts administrators when needed.”

Principal Bonham says his team has been notified by the detectors more than a dozen times since started Wednesday, August 23.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men and one woman were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
3 people injured in shooting near supermarket in Richmond
The Hopewell Police Department says there was an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday, Aug....
74-year-old man dies in officer-involved shooting
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Man hospitalized after being attacked with machete in Chesterfield
The southbound lanes of Ironbridge leading to Chesterfield County are closed due to a crash.
Serious crash closes portion of Ironbridge Road
Neisseria meningitidis - the cause of Meningococcal disease, an inflammation of the membranes...
Va. Department of Health announces outbreak of meningococcal disease

Latest News

Timothy Olden was named a "Highway Angel" for helping crash victims.
Chesterfield truck driver named ‘highway angel’ after helping crash victims
Food donation bins outside of Feed More in Richmond.
Changes to SNAP benefits requirements take effect September 1
The new name of the project unveiled Thursday is Richmond Grand Resort & Casino.
Developers rebrand proposed Richmond casino and make changes to design
Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority hiked up toll rates for the first time since 2008.
Tolls increase takes effect on Richmond expressways
Due to popular demand, the N.C. Department of Transportation says that the Ocracoke Express...
NCDOT: Ocracoke Express ferry to extend midweek schedule through September