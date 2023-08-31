Woman hospitalized after hit by car while walking in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A woman has been hospitalized after getting hit by a car while walking along Mechanicsville Turnpike Thursday afternoon.

On Aug. 31, just before 1 p.m., Henrico Police responded to the 3500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike for the report of a pedestrian hit. Once on scene, officers found a woman with life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a nearby hospital.

Henrico Police is not searching for any suspects and are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information can call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

