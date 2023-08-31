Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- Virginia State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Hopewell Wednesday night.
- Three people are hurt after a shooting near the Big Apple Supermarket in Richmond.
- Idalia weakens to a tropical storm after its historic landfall in Florida’s Big Bend Region.
- The Virginia Department of Health confirms a statewide outbreak of Meningococcal Disease.
- Petersburg residents may see a delay in receiving utility bills after a technical error.
- Today’s consists of morning clouds with afternoon sun. Full forecast >
