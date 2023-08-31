Watch Live: 12News Today

Your Money with Carlson Financial
Here the News to Know for Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.

This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Neisseria meningitidis - the cause of Meningococcal disease, an inflammation of the membranes...
Va. Department of Health announces outbreak of meningococcal disease
Officials say crews responded to a fire on Delvin Drive at around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Chesterfield home deemed “total loss” after fire
Two men and one woman were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
3 people injured in shooting near supermarket in Richmond
Idalia moves NE towards Charleston then makes an easterly turn out into the Atlantic by...
Idalia weakens to a tropical storm Wednesday evening

The deadline for utility bill payments has been extended to Sept. 19.
Payment deadline for Petersburg utility bills extended to Sept. 19
The Hopewell Police Department says there was an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday, Aug....
Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Hopewell
