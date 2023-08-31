Your Money with Carlson Financial
VT implementing clear bag policy ahead of season opener

The Virginia Tech logo outside of Lane Stadium on Thursday September 10th, 2021.
The Virginia Tech logo outside of Lane Stadium on Thursday September 10th, 2021.(Will Thomas)
By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech is implementing a clear bag policy ahead of its season opener against Old Dominion on Saturday.

The university says the policy will get fans through the gates faster.

A list of approved bags can be found below:

  • Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″
  • One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)
  • Clear clutch bags

A list of banned items can be found below:

  • Purses and non-clear clutch bags
  • Coolers
  • Briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, camera cases

