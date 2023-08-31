Your Money with Carlson Financial
UVA adapting to AI and how students may use it

The University of Virginia says it is concerned about the role of artificial intelligence and the impact it will have on college students in the future.
By Destini Harris
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT
UVA says ChatGPT has the power to shape the world and affect the education students are here to get. Now, those in charge are trying to find ways to adapt.

“We’re rolling up our sleeves and digging in to see ways that this technology might be used in teaching,” UVA Vice Provost for Academic Affairs Brie Gertler said.

Part of Gertler’s job is to figure out how artificial intelligence works with all things on UVA Grounds.

“I think the chief concern is that the technology will be used by students to cut corners in a way that, in the end, really costs them the valuable part of the education that they’re here for,” Gertler said.

UVA is in what it calls Phase 2 to incorporate AI in teaching and make students are using it appropriately.

“We put out some basic guidelines, we put out the teaching resources, we’ve communicated with students and faculty about the Honor Code,” Gertler said.

UVA says it is connected with other schools to see how they’re working through these same issues.

