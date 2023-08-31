Thursday Forecast: Morning clouds, afternoon sun

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tropical Storm Idalia is near the North Carolina coast, bringing us breezy conditions, cloudy skies and a few light showers this morning.

Thursday: Overcast with a few light showers in southern VA this morning. Becoming sunny this afternoon with cooler-than-average temperatures and low humidity. Breezy, northerly wind 10-20 mph, with 30-35 mph gusts. Highs in the upper 70s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Sunny and pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s, highs around 80°. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Saturday: Sunny and pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid-80s.

Sunday: Sunny, hotter but not too humid. Lows in the low 60s, highs around 90°.

Labor Day: Mostly sunny and hot, a little more humid. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs in the mid-90s. Record heat possible. The record is 95° set back in 1970.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s.

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.