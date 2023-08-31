Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Thursday Forecast: Morning clouds, afternoon sun

Light showers this morning mainly for southern Virginia
NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast
NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tropical Storm Idalia is near the North Carolina coast, bringing us breezy conditions, cloudy skies and a few light showers this morning.

Thursday: Overcast with a few light showers in southern VA this morning. Becoming sunny this afternoon with cooler-than-average temperatures and low humidity. Breezy, northerly wind 10-20 mph, with 30-35 mph gusts. Highs in the upper 70s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Sunny and pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s, highs around 80°. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Saturday: Sunny and pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid-80s.

Sunday: Sunny, hotter but not too humid. Lows in the low 60s, highs around 90°.

Labor Day: Mostly sunny and hot, a little more humid. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs in the mid-90s. Record heat possible. The record is 95° set back in 1970.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s.

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Neisseria meningitidis - the cause of Meningococcal disease, an inflammation of the membranes...
Va. Department of Health announces outbreak of meningococcal disease
Officials say crews responded to a fire on Delvin Drive at around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Chesterfield home deemed “total loss” after fire
Richmond police investigate a shooting on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Richmond police investigate shooting in supermarket parking lot
Idalia moves NE towards Charleston then makes an easterly turn out into the Atlantic by...
Idalia weakens to a tropical storm Wednesday evening

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: Best chance of rain south of RVA Thursday morning
Idalia moves NE towards Charleston then makes an easterly turn out into the Atlantic by...
Idalia weakens to a tropical storm Wednesday evening
Idalia misses us to the south, but helps bring a gusty breeze Thursday
Forecast: Best chance of rain south and east of Richmond
Cloudy and humid today, but less humid air arrives this afternoon, leading to a dry and...
Wednesday Forecast: Cloudy and humid with some afternoon storms south of RVA