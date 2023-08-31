Your Money with Carlson Financial
Serious crash closes portion of Ironbridge Road

The southbound lanes of Ironbridge leading to Chesterfield County are closed due to a crash.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A portion of Ironbridge Road in Chesterfield is closed as police investigate a serious crash Thursday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., officers were called to the 4200 bock of Ironbridge Road for a collision where one car rear-ended another.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital—one with life-threatening injuries, the other with minor injuries.

The southbound lanes of Ironbridge leading to Chesterfield County are closed as the Richmond Police Department Crash team is investigating. The lanes will be closed through the afternoon hours. Richmond police say anyone getting to Chesterfield can be detoured to Belmont or Hopkins roads.

