Richmond police investigate shooting in supermarket parking lot

A witness says he heard about 20 gunshots
Richmond police investigate a shooting on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night in the parking lot of the Big Apple Supermarket.

Officers were called to 2916 Richmond Highway at 8:21 p.m. for the shooting. One person on the scene was taken to the hospital, but there’s currently no information on that person’s condition.

Police blocked off much of the parking lot as officers investigated.

A witness who lives across the street from the shooting says he heard about 20 shots fired.

