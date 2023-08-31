Your Money with Carlson Financial
Payment deadline for Petersburg utility bills extended to Sept. 19

Residents who have questions about payments can call 804-733-2346.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Some Petersburg residents may see a delay in receiving utility bills.

Due to a technical error, the bills are being mailed out on Thursday.

“Please note that the utility payment due date has been extended from September 5 to September 19, 2023,” the City of Petersburg said in a press release.

The city says residents can still view and pay utility bills online.

Residents who have questions about payments can call 804-733-2346.

