Overturned vehicle on I-95 causing delays in Chesterfield
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Drivers can expect delays after a vehicle overturned on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield Thursday morning.
VDOT says the crash happened on I-95 south, close to the 288 exit ramp.
Right now, the left lane and right shoulder are closed, and there are also delays on the opposite side of I-95.
VDOT says backups are about three miles long.
Drivers can avoid the area by taking Route 1 if you’re heading into Chesterfield.
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.