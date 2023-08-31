Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Overturned vehicle on I-95 causing delays in Chesterfield

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Drivers can expect delays after a vehicle overturned on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield Thursday morning.

VDOT says the crash happened on I-95 south, close to the 288 exit ramp.

Right now, the left lane and right shoulder are closed, and there are also delays on the opposite side of I-95.

VDOT says backups are about three miles long.

Drivers can avoid the area by taking Route 1 if you’re heading into Chesterfield.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Neisseria meningitidis - the cause of Meningococcal disease, an inflammation of the membranes...
Va. Department of Health announces outbreak of meningococcal disease
Officials say crews responded to a fire on Delvin Drive at around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Chesterfield home deemed “total loss” after fire
Two men and one woman were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
3 people injured in shooting near supermarket in Richmond
Idalia moves NE towards Charleston then makes an easterly turn out into the Atlantic by...
Idalia weakens to a tropical storm Wednesday evening

Latest News

VDOT says the crash happened on I-95 North, close to the 288 exit ramp.
Overturned vehicle on I-95 in Chesterfield causing delays
The deadline for utility bill payments has been extended to Sept. 19.
Payment deadline for Petersburg utility bills extended to Sept. 19
Watch NBC12 News live every morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
Watch Live: 12News Today
Two men and one woman were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
3 people injured in shooting near supermarket in Richmond