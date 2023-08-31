Overturned vehicle on I-95 causing delays in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Drivers can expect delays after a vehicle overturned on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield Thursday morning.

VDOT says the crash happened on I-95 south, close to the 288 exit ramp.

Right now, the left lane and right shoulder are closed, and there are also delays on the opposite side of I-95.

VDOT says backups are about three miles long.

Drivers can avoid the area by taking Route 1 if you’re heading into Chesterfield.

