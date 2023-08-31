Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A investigation into an officer-involved shooting is underway in Hopewell on Wednesday night.

The area of Gordon Street at Hill Avenue was blocked off after the incident.

Residents in the area say they heard multiple gunshots around 7:30 p.m. They later heard what sounded like people saying “put it down” and then what sounded like additional shots.

The Hopewell Police Department says no additional information is being released at this time as Virginia State Police takes over the investigation.

“We will release something in the morning,” Hopewelpolice said Wednesday night.

