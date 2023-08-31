Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

NERF-themed action park to open in Tennessee next year

A new NERF-themed action park will open in Tennessee in 2024.
A new NERF-themed action park will open in Tennessee in 2024.(Kingsmen Xperience, Inc., Hasbro)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (Gray News) – Parents who group up playing with NERF guns can soon get their children in on the fun when a new NERF-centered action park opens in Tennessee next year.

The NERF Action Xperience, an expansive play center for families and NERF fans, will be opened in Pigeon Forge in the fall of 2024, according to a release from Kingsmen Xperience, Inc, and Hasbro.

The action center will be inside a 29,000 square feet building and feature a variety of fun NERF related activities, including blaster battle zones, sport challenges, an obstacle course, an area for food and drink, and a store.

In the release, this new action park is described as being perfect for kids and young adults, and can provide activities used for corporate events, parties, and team-building experiences.

The Pigeon Forge location will be the second location for a NERF action park, after another park planned to open at Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey, in 2023.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died, and another was injured in a crash on Beach Road in Chesterfield Monday...
25-year-old killed, another injured after deadly Chesterfield crash
Idalia moves NE towards Charleston then makes an easterly turn out into the Atlantic by...
Idalia weakens to a tropical storm Wednesday evening
People kayak past an abandon vehicle in the intersection of Boca Ciega Drive and Pasadena...
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
The incident capture on a Ring camera happened last week.
‘It’s getting out of control’: Man steals package out of FedEx workers hand
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police: Missing Henrico woman disappears after being released from jail

Latest News

In this photo provided by Caltrans, smoke and flames rise from the Smith River Complex Fire...
Critical fire weather arrives in Northern California; PG&E to restore power after targeted outages
People kayak past an abandon vehicle in the intersection of Boca Ciega Drive and Pasadena...
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Idalia moves NE towards Charleston then makes an easterly turn out into the Atlantic by...
Idalia weakens to a tropical storm Wednesday evening
FILE - Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life...
Alex Murdaugh loses prison phone privileges after lawyer records phone call for documentary, officials say