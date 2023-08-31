Your Money with Carlson Financial
Mechanicsville man arrested for child pornography possession

The man was also charged with one count of bestiality
The man was charged with 10 counts of child pornography possession and one count of bestiality.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -A 59-year-old Mechanicsville man has been charged with multiple counts of possessing child pornography.

In May, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office got a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force saying there was possibly a resident in the county who had child sexual abuse materials.

After a thorough investigation, deputies arrested Byron Leon Heath of Mechanicsville after executing a search warrant on Heath’s residence.

Due to the evidence collected, he was charged with multiple counts of possessing child pornography and other related crimes. According to jail records, Heath was charged with 10 counts of child pornography possession and one count of bestiality.

Heath is currently being held at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Anyone with further information can call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

