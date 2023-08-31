Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Man hospitalized after being attacked with machete in Chesterfield

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in the hospital after he was attacked with a machete Wednesday night in Chesterfield.

Police say the incident happened on Dundas Road when a man was attacked by two people - one of them was armed with the machete.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Neisseria meningitidis - the cause of Meningococcal disease, an inflammation of the membranes...
Va. Department of Health announces outbreak of meningococcal disease
Two men and one woman were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
3 people injured in shooting near supermarket in Richmond
Officials say crews responded to a fire on Delvin Drive at around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Chesterfield home deemed “total loss” after fire
Idalia moves NE towards Charleston then makes an easterly turn out into the Atlantic by...
Idalia weakens to a tropical storm Wednesday evening

Latest News

VDOT says the crash happened on I-95 North, close to the 288 exit ramp.
Overturned vehicle on I-95 in Chesterfield causing delays
The Hopewell Police Department says there was an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday, Aug....
74-year-old man dies in officer-involved shooting
The Hopewell Police Department says officers responded to reports of a man actively firing...
74-year-old man dies in officer-involved shooting
DOT crews work to shore up protective dunes.
Crews working to shore up Highway 12 on Outer Banks