Man hospitalized after being attacked with machete in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in the hospital after he was attacked with a machete Wednesday night in Chesterfield.

Police say the incident happened on Dundas Road when a man was attacked by two people - one of them was armed with the machete.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.