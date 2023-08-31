Man hospitalized after being attacked with machete in Chesterfield
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in the hospital after he was attacked with a machete Wednesday night in Chesterfield.
Police say the incident happened on Dundas Road when a man was attacked by two people - one of them was armed with the machete.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.