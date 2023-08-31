Fishing temporarily suspended in Shenandoah National Park

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah National Park says they are temporarily suspending fishing in all streams and rivers within the park.

In a press release, the SNP says the closure is because of low stream flows and high water temperatures, something many areas are experiencing because of the ongoing drought. The SNP says the closure will hopefully ensure the long-term health of the fish populations within the park.

This closure is for all streams including both open-to-harvest and catch-and-release waters, and the SNP says the closure will be lifted when stream conditions improve.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.